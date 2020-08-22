Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: The atmosphere is filled with the chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" and the inbox is flooded with Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 images and messages. Finally, the time to welcome our Bappa home has arrived and devotees cannot contain their excitement. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 falls on August 22 and this ten-day festival, also known as Ganeshotsav will last until Anant Chaturdashi on September 1 (Tuesday). Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, the Hindu God of New Beginnings and Good Luck. People have begun celebrating Ganeshotsav with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. They are already sharing wishes, images, greetings, quotes, SMS and DPs with family and friends. We also present you with a lovely set of Ganesh Chaturthi images in HD, Ganeshotsav wishes in Marathi, Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 greetings in Hindi and English, Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs and more to wish your near and dear ones on the auspicious day. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes & HD Images: Facebook Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, Vinayak Chaturthi Stickers and SMS to Celebrate the Hindu Festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a popular Hindu festival marking Lord Ganesha’s birthday. He bears an elephant head, making him easily identifiable. He is also the Elephant God. Ganesha also known as Vinayaka or Ganpati, is a widely revered deity in the Hindu pantheon. He is the son of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Ganesha is known as the God of Good Luck and New Beginnings. He is also known for removing obstacles from one’s life, thereby earning the moniker of Vighnaharta. He is also called Siddhivinayak, who fulfills all your wishes. Being the God of beginnings, devotees worship him at the start of every auspicious occasion or ceremony. Ganesha can empower his devotees with wisdom, prosperity, knowledge, health, art, wealth, intellect and happiness. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes Images in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Ganpati Photos, Quotes, Messages, GIFs and SMS to Send Happy Ganeshotav Greetings.

On Ganesh Puja festival, you have keywords flooding the search platforms such as Google, Bing, Yahoo and more. Some of the most-Googled words around Ganesh Chaturthi wishes are - Ganesh Chaturthi images, Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in English, Ganesh Chaturthi wishes, Ganesh Chaturthi messages in English, Ganesh Chaturthi Kab Hai, Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in Hindi, Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in Marathi, Ganesh Chaturthi Messages, Ganesh Chaturthi messages in Marathi, Ganesh Chaturthi Greetings, Ganesh Chaturthi greeting messages, Ganesh Chaturthi greeting cards, Ganesh Chaturthi GIF greetings, Ganeshotsav wishes in Marathi, and more.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ganesh Shower You With Success in All Your Endeavours. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ganesha Bestow You Power, Destroy Your Sorrow and Enhance Happiness in Your Life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Tread on the Path of Righteousness As Shown by Lord Ganesh. Wishing You and Your Family a Very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Ganesha Always Stay Your Mentor and Protector and Remove Obstacles From Your Life. Wish You and Family a Happy and Blessed Ganesh Chaturthi 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gajanana Shri Ganaraya Gajanana Shri Ganaraya. Aadi Vandu Tuj Moraya. Ganpati-Bappa-Morya. Mangal-Murti-Morya. Jai Ganesha 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ganesha Destroy All Your Worries, Sorrows and Tensions and Fill Your Life With Love and Happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020!

Ganesh Chaturthi Images, Wallpapers, WhatsApp DP and Status

Apart from these wishes and greetings, you can also download photos of Ganpati Bappa for Ganesh Chaturthi. You can set these colourful images as your WhatsApp DP and even post it on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. These bright and beautiful Ganesh Chaturthi images can also be set as mobile and desktop wallpaper.

WhatsApp Status Reads: गणेश चतुर्थीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा…

WhatsApp Status Reads: गणेश चतुर्थीच्या तुम्हा सर्वांना खूप खूप शुभेच्छा! गणपती बाप्पा मोरया… मंगलमूर्ती मोरया…

WhatsApp Status Reads: Lord Ganesh Is Our Mentor and Protector. May He Enrich Your Life by Always Giving You Great Beginnings and Removing Obstacles From Your Life.

WhatsApp Status Reads: Shree Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada.

WhatsApp Status Reads: Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

How to Download Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. Here is the link to download festive pack for WhatsApp. It includes animated Ganesh Chaturthi stickers, Ganeshotsav photo frames, Ganesh Chaturthi GIFs, Ganpati Bappa Morya images, Ganesh Chaturthi mantra status, and more. We wish everyone a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020.

