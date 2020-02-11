Hari Nagar Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Raj Kumari Dhillon Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls
Hari Nagar Vidhan Sabha Seat (Photo Credits: FIle Photo)

New Delhi, February 11: Raj Kumari Dhillon, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate, has been declared the winner from the Hari Nagar constituency in Delhi. Dhillon emerged victorious by defeatingTajinder Pal Singh Bagga of BJP and Surinder Kumar Setia of the Congress party.  The Hari Nagar Vidhan Sabha constituency in Delhi was held on February 8 and the counting of votes and results will be done on February 11. The current sitting MLA of the Hari Nagar Assembly Constituency is Jagdeep Singh of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). According to details by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Hari Nagar had witnessed 68.3 percent voting in the assembly elections held in 2015. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, AAP had fielded its candidate Rajkumari Dhillon while the BJP had given its ticket to Tajinderpal Singh Bagga. Meanwhile, the Congress had fielded its candidate Surender Setia from the Hari Nagar seat for the upcoming polls. Delhi witnessed a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in the upcoming polls due this month. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11

In Delhi, the smallest constituency in terms of area is Ballimaran while the largest constituency is Narela. According to details available, the smallest constituency in terms of voters is Chandni Chowk with 1,25,684 voters while the largest is 4,23,682 voters. In the age group of 18-25 years, there are 17,34,565 voters, in the age group 25-40 years, there are 62,36,046 voters, in the age group of 40 to 60, the total number of voters are 49,62,823 while there are 18,52,948 voters above 60 years of age.

In the last election held in Delhi in 2015, the AAP emerged victorious by winning 67 seats out of the 70 seats. The BJP came a distant second with 3 seats, while the Congress and the RJD drew a blank.

2020 Hari Nagar Assembly Election: Candidates' list

MLA CandidatesPartyVotes
SUMITIND66
RAJ KUMARI DHILLONAAP58087
HARPREET SINGHIND58
MAY SINGH SHAYAMBSP499
SABIR KHANIND48
TAJINDER PAL SINGH BAGGABJP37956
VIKAS AHUJAIND33
RAKESH KUMAR NARANGIND29
NAVEEN KUMARIND29
KAPIL ARORAIND25
SANTOSHIND224
RAJEEV TANEJAIND129
SURINDER KUMAR SETIAINC10394
DILIP JAISWALNational Youth PartyNA

2015 Hari Nagar Assembly Election Results

MLA CandidatesPartyVotes
Jagdeep Singh (Current MLA)AAP65814
Avtar Singh HitBJP39318