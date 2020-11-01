New Delhi, November 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to people of Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala on their formation day. PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and posed a series of tweets wishing the people on Kerala Piravi day, Karnataka Rajyotsava and foundation day of Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

On Kerala foundation day, PM Modi tweeted: "Kerala Piravi day wishes to the wonderful people of Kerala, who have always made indelible contributions to India’s growth. Kerala’s natural beauty has made it among the most popular destinations, drawing people from all over the world. Praying for Kerala’s continuous progress." Congratulating the residents of Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said the state "is making a long-lasting contribution in realising our dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat". Kerala Piravi 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Kerala Day 2020 With Beautiful WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Messages on State Formation Day.

"Karnataka Rajyotsava greetings to my sisters and brothers of Karnataka. Powered by the strength and skills of the people of the state, Karnataka is scaling new heights of progress. I pray for the happiness and good health of the people of Karnataka," the Prime Minister said in another tweet. Wishing the people of Haryana, PM Modi said the state is a symbol of prosperity and progress. Karnataka Rajyotsava 2020 HD Images And Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Wallpapers, Instagram Stories, Messages And GIFs to Send on the Observance.

PM Modi Wishes People on Karnataka Rajyotsava and Kerala Piravi:

Extending greeting to the residents of Chhattisgarh, PM Modi tweeted: "I wish that this state, which has been the centre of various cultures since ancient times, continues on the path of progress and prosperity." "Andhra Pradesh is synonyms with hardwork and compassion. People belonging to AP have gone on to excel in several fields. On AP’s Formation Day, my greetings to the people of the state and best wishes for the their developmental aspirations," he also tweeted.

