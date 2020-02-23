Maha Vikas Aghadi Allies Ask Uddhav Thackeray to Reconsider Stand on Citizenship Law and NPR

File image of Sharad Pawar with Uddhav Thackeray | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, February 23: After Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he is in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his "Maha Vikas Aghadi" allies Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are asking Shiv Sena supremo to reconsider his stand on CAA. 'CAA Not to Take Away Anyone's Citizenship, No Need To Be Afraid': Uddhav Thackeray After Meeting PM Narendra Modi.

While State Congress President and revenue minister Balasahed Thorat questioning what prompted Thackeray to support CAA and NRC, NCP's Anil Deshmukh said that decision on implementation of CAA and NPR will be taken after a state-level coordination committee meeting between the allies. NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that his party is firm in opposing CAA. Uddhav Thackeray Rules Out NRC in Maharashtra, Says 'Both Hindus And Muslims Will Face Difficulty in Proving Citizenship'.

Indicating that the Congress leadership is unhappy with Sena’s support for CAA, Congress leader Manish Tewari tweeted, "...Uddhav Thackeray requires a briefing on Citizenship Amendment Rules - 2003 to understand how NPR is basis of NRC. Once you do NPR, you cannot stop NRC. On the Citizenship Amendment Act, he needs to be reacquainted with the design of Indian Constitution that religion cannot be the basis of Citizenship."

On Friday, Uddhav Thackeray said that he discussed CAA, NRC and NRP with PM Narendra Modi and "I have cleared my stand on the issue. No one should be afraid of Citizenship Law. This law is not to take away citizenship from anyone."

"PM Narendra Modi has assured that there will not be a nationwide exercise to make people prove their citizenship through National Register of Citizens," Shiv Sena supremo said.