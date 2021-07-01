Kolkata, July 1: In what is dubbed as mango diplomacy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last week sent varieties of mangoes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kavind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other political leaders. Interestingly, Mamata Banerjee and PM Narendra Modi recently fought a bitter electoral battle in West Bengal where the former emerged victorious. West Bengal Government Seeks Unutilised Funds for CM Mamata Banerjee’s Dream Projects.

Mamata Banerjee picked Himsagar, Malda and Lakshmanbhog varieties of mangoes to gift President Kovind, PM Modi and Shah, according to a report. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also received the pleasantry from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) head. The gifts are part of a tradition that Mamata Banerjee started in 2011 when she became the chief minister for the first time.

Mamata-led West Bengal has been engaged in a tussle with the Centre over a range of issues. Even after the assembly elections, the bitter exchanges between the state and the Centre have continued. Post-poll violence in West Bengal, Narada scam cases, former state chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay’s sudden transfer and alleged interference of Governor Jagdeep Dhankar remain fighting points. Mamata Banerjee Calls Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar a ‘Corrupted Man’.

Last year, PM Modi said that he may be a rival to Mamata Banerjee in electoral arena, but off it they share a good relation. "Despite all the rivalry, didi personally selects and sends me kurtas every year. She also sends me sweets as she knows I am fond of Bengali sweets," the Prime Minister told actor Akshay Kumar in a candid interview.

