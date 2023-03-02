Shillong, March 2: Stage is all set for the Meghalaya Assembly Elections Results 2023 today. Counting of votes is underway, which will decide fate of 369 candidates, including 36 women. A total 85.17 percent of Meghalaya's 21.75 lakh electors cast their votes on February 27. LatestLY presents to you constituency-wise full list of winners in the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023. Initially, names of the leading candidates will be added to the list of winners.

Once the Meghalaya Assembly Elections Results are officially announced, the list of winning candidates will be updated. Scroll down to check list of winning/leading candidates of the NPP, BJP, Congress, TMC, UDF, PDF and other parties. Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023 Live News Updates: NPP Leads on 24 Seats, BJP and Congress Ahead on 5 Seats Each.

A total of 13 political parties contested the Meghalaya assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's National People's Party or NPP fought polls without forming an alliance, despite ruling the state jointly for the last five years. The BJP fielded candidates in all 60 constituencies, whereas the NPP contested 57 seats. The Congress party nominated its candidates 60 seats. Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023: CM Conrad Sangma Leads From South Tura Constituency.

Meghalaya Election Result 2023: Constituency-Wise List of Winners of BJP, NPP, Congress

Name of Constituency Leading/Winning Candidate Party Nartiang Sniawbhalang Dhar NPP Jowai Wailadmiki Shylla NPP Raliang Coming OneYmbon NPP Mowkaiaw NUJORKI SUNGOH UDP Sutnga Saipung Khliehriat Kyrmen Shylla UDP Amlarem Lahkmen Rymbui UDP Mawhati CHARLES MARNGAR INC Nongpoh MAYRALBORN SYIEM UDP Jirang SOSTHENES SOHTUN NPP Umsning Dr. Celestine lyngdoh INC Umroi Damanbait Lamare NPP Mawrengkneng Pynthorumkhrah Mawlai Brightstarwell Marbaniang Voice of the People Party East Shillong DR. MAZEL AMPAREEN LYNGDOH NPP North Shillong Adelbert Nongrum Voice of the People Party West Shillong Paul Lyngdoh UDP South Shillong Mylliem Nongthymmai Charles Pyngrope AITC Nongkrem Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit Voice of the People Party Sohiong Mawphlang Matthew Kurbah UDP Mawsynram OLLAN SINGH SUIN UDP Shella Balajied Kupar Synrem UDP Pynursla Prestone Tynsong NPP Sohra Mawkynrew Mairang Metbah Lyngdoh UDP Mawthadraishan SHAKLIAR WARJRI HSPDP Nongstoin Gabriel Wahlang INC Rambrai-Jyrngam Remington Gabil Momin Independent Mawshynrut METHODIUS DKHAR HSPDP Ranikor Mawkyrwat Heaving Stone Voice of the People Party Kharkutta RUPERT MOMIN NPP Mendipathar MARTHON J SANGMA NPP Resubelpara Timothy Dalbot Shira NPP Bajengdoba Pongseng Marak NPP Songsak Rongjeng Williamnagar Raksamgre LIMISON D. SANGMA NPP Tikrikilla Phulbari Rajabala Dr. Mizanur Rahman Kazi AITC Selsella Dadenggre North Tura South Tura Rangsakona Subir Marak NPP Ampati Miani D. Shira AITC Mahendraganj Sanjay Sangma NPP Salmanpara Gambegre Saleng A. Sangma INC Dalu Rongara Siju Rakkam A. Sangma NPP Chokpot Sengchim N. Sangma NPP Baghmara Kartush R. Marak Independent

In 2018, the assembly polls threw a fractured mandate in Meghalaya. To form the government, the NPP (20 Seats), BJP (2 Seats), UDP (6 Seats), PDF (4 Seats), HSPDP (2 Seats) and one independent candidate had formed a coalition called Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA). The Congress had bagged 21 seats, but remained out of power.

