Shillong, March 2: Stage is all set for the Meghalaya Assembly Elections Results 2023 today. Counting of votes is underway, which will decide fate of 369 candidates, including 36 women. A total 85.17 percent of Meghalaya's 21.75 lakh electors cast their votes on February 27. LatestLY presents to you constituency-wise full list of winners in the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023. Initially, names of the leading candidates will be added to the list of winners.

Once the Meghalaya Assembly Elections Results are officially announced, the list of winning candidates will be updated. Scroll down to check list of winning/leading candidates of the NPP, BJP, Congress, TMC, UDF, PDF and other parties. Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023 Live News Updates: NPP Leads on 24 Seats, BJP and Congress Ahead on 5 Seats Each.

A total of 13 political parties contested the Meghalaya assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's National People's Party or NPP fought polls without forming an alliance, despite ruling the state jointly for the last five years. The BJP fielded candidates in all 60 constituencies, whereas the NPP contested 57 seats. The Congress party nominated its candidates 60 seats. Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023: CM Conrad Sangma Leads From South Tura Constituency.

Meghalaya Election Result 2023: Constituency-Wise List of Winners of BJP, NPP, Congress

Name of Constituency Leading/Winning Candidate Party
Nartiang  Sniawbhalang Dhar  NPP
Jowai  Wailadmiki Shylla  NPP
Raliang  Coming OneYmbon  NPP
Mowkaiaw  NUJORKI SUNGOH  UDP
Sutnga Saipung
Khliehriat  Kyrmen Shylla  UDP
Amlarem  Lahkmen Rymbui  UDP
Mawhati  CHARLES MARNGAR  INC
Nongpoh  MAYRALBORN SYIEM  UDP
Jirang  SOSTHENES SOHTUN  NPP
Umsning  Dr. Celestine lyngdoh  INC
Umroi  Damanbait Lamare  NPP
Mawrengkneng
Pynthorumkhrah
Mawlai  Brightstarwell Marbaniang  Voice of the People Party
East Shillong  DR. MAZEL AMPAREEN LYNGDOH  NPP
North Shillong  Adelbert Nongrum  Voice of the People Party
West Shillong  Paul Lyngdoh  UDP
South Shillong
Mylliem
Nongthymmai  Charles Pyngrope  AITC
Nongkrem  Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit  Voice of the People Party
Sohiong
Mawphlang  Matthew Kurbah  UDP
Mawsynram  OLLAN SINGH SUIN  UDP
Shella  Balajied Kupar Synrem  UDP
Pynursla  Prestone Tynsong  NPP
Sohra
Mawkynrew
Mairang  Metbah Lyngdoh  UDP
Mawthadraishan  SHAKLIAR WARJRI  HSPDP
Nongstoin  Gabriel Wahlang  INC
Rambrai-Jyrngam  Remington Gabil Momin  Independent
Mawshynrut  METHODIUS DKHAR  HSPDP
Ranikor
Mawkyrwat  Heaving Stone  Voice of the People Party
Kharkutta  RUPERT MOMIN  NPP
Mendipathar  MARTHON J SANGMA  NPP
Resubelpara  Timothy Dalbot Shira  NPP
Bajengdoba  Pongseng Marak  NPP
Songsak
Rongjeng
Williamnagar
Raksamgre  LIMISON D. SANGMA  NPP
Tikrikilla
Phulbari
Rajabala  Dr. Mizanur Rahman Kazi  AITC
Selsella
Dadenggre
North Tura
South Tura
Rangsakona  Subir Marak  NPP
Ampati  Miani D. Shira  AITC
Mahendraganj  Sanjay Sangma  NPP
Salmanpara
Gambegre  Saleng A. Sangma  INC
Dalu
Rongara Siju  Rakkam A. Sangma  NPP
Chokpot  Sengchim N. Sangma NPP
Baghmara Kartush R. Marak  Independent

In 2018, the assembly polls threw a fractured mandate in Meghalaya. To form the government, the NPP (20 Seats), BJP (2 Seats), UDP (6 Seats), PDF (4 Seats), HSPDP (2 Seats) and one independent candidate had formed a coalition called Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA). The Congress had bagged 21 seats, but remained out of power.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2023 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).