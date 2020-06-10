Modi 2.0 Jan Sampark Abhiyaan Goes Offline as BJP Delhi Leaders Go Door to Door Amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Distribute Pamphlets on Party's Achievements; Watch Videos

BJP leaders distributing pamphlets in Delhi | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@BJP4Delhi)

New Delhi, June 10: On the first year completion of Narendra Modi government's second stint in power, the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) was not able to undertake a grand reachout ceremony, due to COVID-19 restrictions. With the lockdown norms relaxed, the party leadership in Delhi has now launched an offline campaign to share achievements of the central government. One Year of Narendra Modi Govt 2.0: Madhya Pradesh BJP to Hold Virtual Rallies From June 10.

Led by councillor and BJP unit president Adesh Kumar Gupta, teams of BJP leaders went to several localities of national capital and shared with people the success card of Modi government 2.0.

"We have begun the Jan Sampark Abhiyan to highlight the initiatives and success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government," Gupta said, adding that they aim to cover a total of 15 crore households in the next few days.

Watch Video of BJP Leaders Sharing Pamphlet With Delhi Residents

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Also Joins Jan Sampark Abhiyaan

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari Joins Jan Sampark Abhiyaan

A section of social media users, however, marked their disapproval against the party's decision to undertake a door-to-door exercise amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Even through the restrictions are lifted, the threat of transmission remains alarming in India.

Delhi is second-most affected region in India, with the number of cases exceeding 30,000-mark. According to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, the infections tally in national tally could cross 5.5 lakh by July-end.

Netizens Mark Disapproval Against BJP Campaign

'Social Distancing More Necessary'

माननीय गुप्ता जी , ये समय distancing का है संपर्क का नहीं। आप यकीन मानिये बीजेपी का hardcore fan होने के बाद भी मेरी किसी से संपर्क की कोई चाह नहीं है। उम्मीद करता हूँ , बाकी लोग भी संपर्क से बचना चाहते होंगे। — vineet kumar sharma (@vin_k_sharma) June 10, 2020

'Better to Focus on COVID-19'

The Modi government completed its first year after assuming power in the final week of May. Since then, top leaders of the party have been highlighting several "pro-people measures" taken by the Prime Minister, including the abrogation of Article 370, bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, abolishing triple talaq and securing external borders.