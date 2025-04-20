Hyderabad cricket has been hit with a controversy, with the HCA (Hyderabad Cricket Association) asked to remove Mohammed Azharuddin's name from one of its stands. The North Pavilion Stand, which was named 'VVS Laxman Pavilion', was renamed after Mohammed Azharuddin when the former Indian cricketer was the HCA president back in 2019. However, Justice V Eswaraiah, who is the Ethics Officer and Ombudsman at HCA, reportedly ordered that the former Indian captain's name be removed from the stand and also prohibited the printing of tickets by his name as per Cricbuzz. The 'Mohammad Azharuddin Stand' would be renamed to 'VVS Laxman Pavilion'. SRH Threaten to Move Out of Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Alleging 'Harassment' By HCA Over Free Tickets During IPL 2025: Report.

This was after a 'conflict of interest' petition was filed by Somna Misra, the treasurer of Hyderabad-based Lords Cricket Club, stating that Mohammed Azharuddin's decision to have the stand named after him was not right, as he was a member of the HCA. The petition cited Rule 38 of HCA's Memorandum of Association, according to which the members of the association were barred from making such decisions which was in their own interests. The subsequent verdict by the HCA Ombudsman stated, as quoted by Cricbuzz, "The fact that there has been no ratification/modification of the decision by the General Body further strengthens the case against the Respondent No. 1 (Azharuddin), as the Respondent No. 1 has exceeded his authority to benefit himself. In consequence of my findings, a clear case of conflict of interest is made out." IPL 2025: HCA, SRH Resolve Dispute Over Complimentary Tickets for Matches in Hyderabad.

Not very long ago did a controversy took place in Hyderabad cricket with the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise threatening to move out of the stadium and not have their home matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, alleging 'harassment' and 'intimidation' by the HCA because of the state association demanding free tickets. The controversy came to an end with both parties deciding to finish the conflict and following the rules for complimentary tickets, which were already in place.

