West Champaran, March 6: In a bizarre incident, a bride in Bihar backed out from a wedding after seeing the groom’s face. The incident took place in Bettiah city of Bihar's West Champaran district on March 3. The marriage was finalised after the bride was shown a photo of the groom Anil Kumar Chaudhary on WhatsApp. The woman alleged that the picture of a man shown to her before marriage was different. Bihar Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Bhojpur District for Objecting to Celebratory Firing During Wedding.

The wedding was called off, and the wedding party was forced to leave. According to a report published in New18 Hindi, the bride walked out of the wedding hall at the last moment after seeing Chaudhary's face. The wedding was taking place at the Shankhiya Mai area of Nautan block in Bettiah. However, the groom's family created a ruckus after the woman's elder sister took her away from the wedding hall. Groom Arrives Drunk For a Wedding in Bihar, Bride's Family Takes Relatives Hostage for Rs 4 Lakhs!

The girl's father told the groom's side that the marriage was called off as the girl did not like the groom. Chaudhary's father said that he had made all the arrangements for the wedding, but the woman's elder sister took her away. Notably, neither of the party approached the police in this regard. The groom was later convinced to return after the intervention of the locals.

