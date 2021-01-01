New Delhi, January 1: President Ram Nath Kovid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and several other leaders extended New Year 2021 greetings to citizens. In his New Year 2021 message, President Kovind expressed hope that the people of the country will move ahead with renewed energy to achieve the common goal of the country's progress. First Day of New Year 2021 Quotes, HNY GIFs, Captions, HD Images, Messages and Greetings to Wish Happy New Year to Your Loved Ones!.

"Happy New Year everyone! New Year provides an opportunity to make a fresh beginning and resolve for individual and collective development. Challenges arising out of COVID-19 situation strengthen our determination to move forward unitedly," the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted. PM Narendra Modi wished for joy, good health and prosperity for everyone in the New Year 2021. "Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail," PM Modi tweeted. Happy New Year 2021 Wishes & Naya Saal Mubarak Ho HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Messages and SMS to Celebrate Joyful Times Ahead.

PM Narendra Modi Wishes Citizens Happy New Year 2021:

Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2021

In his New Year greetings, Arvind Kejriwal lauded efforts of healthcare and frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Wishing a happy new year, Kejriwal said: "I salute our corona warriors including doctors, nurses, police personnel and sanitation workers among others. They continued to serve the people during this difficult situation." Captain Amarinder Singh wished for normalcy in people's lives in the new year.

"I wish you & your family a #HappyNewYear 2021. May Waheguru ji bless you all with good health & happiness and also the resilience to combat #Covid19. I pray that 2021 brings normalcy into our lives. We will leave no stone unturned to make up for the lost time due to Covid (sic)," the Chief Minister said in a tweeted. JP Nadda also prayed for good health and prosperity in everyone's life in 2021.

Amarinder Singh Extends New Year Greetings:

I wish you & your family a #HappyNewYear 2021. May Waheguru ji bless you all with good health & happiness and also the resilience to combat #Covid19. I pray that 2021 brings normalcy into our lives. We will leave no stone unturned to make up for the lost time due to Covid. pic.twitter.com/pro4VRKcmh — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 1, 2021

Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi remembered farmers and labourers in his new year greetings. He tweeted: "As the new year begins, we remember those who we lost and thank all those who protect and sacrifice for us. My heart is with the farmers and labourers fighting unjust forces with dignity and honour. Happy new year to all."

