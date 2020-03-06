Omar Abdullah's New Image Surfaces on Social Media Hours After Supreme Court Defers His Hearing Plea Against Detention Under PSA

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

New Delhi, March 6: Hours after the Supreme Court said that it will hear former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah detention case under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978 after Holi, a new photograph of Abdullah has come into light. Following the photo popped up on social media, netizens are curious to known about the current status of the National Conference leader.

In the latest photograph, Abdullah -- who is under detention -- can be seen with a doctor after a routine health check-up. The NC leader is seen sporting an overgrown grey dishevelled beard, which looks quite similiar to the photograph that made the news headlines a couple of months ago. Omar Abdullah's Smiling Picture With Long Grey Beard Surfaces on Social Media Almost Six Months After Article 370 Repeal.

Incidentally, the photo emerged on the social media soon after his sister Sara Pilot's petition challenging his detention under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978 was moved post Holi break. The photo has gone viral after this as netizens have called this as 'unlawful detention'.

It is to be known that the Jammu and Kashmir adminstration had booked former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leaderunder the stringent Public Safety Act on February 5. The government had claimed that since Abdullah is a 'vocal critic' of the scrapping of Article 370, his acts had the potential to disturb public order.

Meanwhile, Sara Abdullah Pilot approached the Supreme Court last month against her brother's 'illegal' detention and had argued that he there was no question of him being a "threat to the maintenance of public order". Veteran advocate Kapil Sibal is appearing for Sara Abdullah Pilot.