Palam Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Bhavna Gaur Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Palam Vidhan Sabha Seat. (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 11: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Bhavna Gaur was on Tuesday declared the winner from the Palam seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Palam, the constituency located in southwest Delhi, went to polls on Saturday, February 8. With a total electorate size of 1,46,945 eligible voters, Palam largely witnessed a three-cornered poll battle featuring the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-RJD combine. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

In 2015, the seat was won by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. Bhavna Gaur was elected as the MLA from Palam. The party had repeated her candidature in this round of the elections. The BJP candidate from the constituency was Vijay Pandit, whereas, the RJD (Congress ally) had issued the ticket to Niram Kumar Singh. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Details of EC Schedule For Delhi Elections 2020

Date of Notification 14th January Nomination Begins From 14th January Last Date of Candidature 21st January Last Date of Withdrawal 24th January Date of Scrutiny 22nd January Date of Polls 8th February Date of Results 11th February

Pre-poll surveys in Delhi had given the edge to the ruling AAP, despite the BJP leading an aggressive poll campaign. According to two major opinion polls, the AAP was predicted to retain 54-60 seats out of the 70-member Assembly. The BJP was predicted to emerge as a distant second, and the Congresswas expected to marginally improve its position compared to 2015.