'Plot to Kill Sharad Pawar': NCP Activist Files Complaint in Pune, Cites YouTube Videos, Comment Screenshots

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo Credits: IANS)

Pune, February 8: A complaint was filed with the Pune Police by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) activist Laxmikant Mohanlal Khabiya on Saturday, alleging a plot to assassinate party supremo Sharad Pawar. Khabiya, while recording his complaint before the Shivajinagar police station, said an immediate probe into the matter. He demanded the police to register first information report (FIR) on the basis of complaint.

Khabiya, who heads a social organisation called Sharad Krida Sanskrutik Pratishthan, said he came across two videos on YouTube which suggested that a plot is being hatched to "murder" Pawar. The NCP activist also presented 19 documents, including screenshots of the comments section below the video to support his charge. How Sharad Pawar Changed Polity of Maharashtra by Detaching Shiv Sena From BJP.

Police inspector Jayaram Paygude, posted at the cyber police station at Shivajinagar, said a complaint has been received by the department. The officials have recorded the documents attached by Khabiya to back his allegations. The case would be looked into, he added.

NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade, while speaking to reporters, said the party has sought the documents which Khabiya have presented along with his complaint. The NCP would also approach the police seeking detailed information on the case, he added. "If necessitated, we will demand the police to take necessary action to bring the truth out," Kakade said.

The 80-year-old Pawar played a pivotal role in Maharashtra politics, as he was instrumental in bringing ideological rivals - the Shiv Sena and the Congress - to bridge the gap and join hands to oust the BJP from power. After the Maha Vikas Aghadi government took over the reigns, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut called Pawar the "real Chanakya" of Indian politics.