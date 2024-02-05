Ranchi, February 5: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday met former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren, days after the JMM executive president was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Gandhi met Kalpana Soren a few minutes before a public rally at the historic Shaheed Maidan in the HEC Complex here and a few minutes after the JMM-Congress-RJD-CPI(ML) alliance "convincingly defeated" the BJP and its allies on the floor of the assembly. Jharkhand Floor Test: CM Champai Soren Bags Trust Vote With 47 Votes

Ramesh also shared a picture of Gandhi with Kalpana Soren. Earlier on Monday, Hemant Soren challenged the BJP to prove the corruption charges against him, asserting that if the accusations are proved, he will quit politics. In ED Custody, Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Arrives at State Assembly for New Government's Floor Test

Taking part in the confidence motion moved by his successor Champai Soren in the assembly, the JMM executive president also alleged that the Raj Bhavan was instrumental in his arrest after a "conspiracy" was hatched by the Centre. Soren was on Friday remanded to five days' ED custody by a special PMLA court in Ranchi in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud.