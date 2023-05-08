Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Bus on the last day of campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. "Enjoyed a quintessential Bengaluru experience - a BMTC Bus ride with some incredible women of Karnataka. We are committed to change their lives for the better with the 5 Congress Guarantees," the Congress leader captioned the video. Rahul Gandhi Shares Picture of Him Buying Nandini Product, Says ‘Nandini is The Best’ Amid Controversy Over Amul's Entry in Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi Takes BMTC Bus Ride:

Enjoyed a quintessential Bengaluru experience - a BMTC Bus ride with some incredible women of Karnataka. We are committed to change their lives for the better with the 5 Congress Guarantees. pic.twitter.com/SwFCiFoqxS — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 8, 2023

