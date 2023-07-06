Jaipur, July 6: The Congress may take a big decision regarding Sachin Pilot on Thursday, said party leaders as a significant meeting of the party was underway in Delhi over the poll preparedness in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has joined the meeting virtually from Jaipur. Sources said that Pilot's rank and file might be elevated post this meeting. It is going to be decided what Sachin Pilot is going to get in the Congress, who had raised his voice against his own government.

CM Gehlot's recent announcement of tabling a bill proposing life term for paper leak accused is also being seen as accepting Pilot's demands, who had sought strict action in the paper leak cases. Will Pilot, who made rebellion a weapon against the government, be active in state politics or else become a national leader in the Congress is the million-dollar question being discussed here.

After the victory of Congress in Karnataka, the spirits of the party leadership are high. In such a situation, it is believed that the leadership can take a decision without any pressure on Pilot. The questions being discussed are what will be the role of Pilot in Congress? Will he become Chief Minister... Will he become Deputy Chief Minister or will he get some other responsibility.

The politics of the state is mainly dominated by four castes and then the equation of these castes turns the state elections into victory and defeat every five years. As per social dynamics, Jats are the strongest comprising 9 per cent of the population in the state followed by Meena which is 7 per cent, Rajput has 6 per cent and Gujjar is 5 per cent.

Most of the MLAs come from these castes, and going with their strength these castes have the power to make a candidate or a party win or lose in their respective areas. Sachin Pilot comes from the Gujjar community. He rebelled against party leadership in 2020 but failed in his efforts. The Congress won in Rajasthan in the 2018 elections. It was expected that the party would make him the CM but the party made Ashok Gehlot the CM and Pilot became the Deputy CM. Since then, there has been a rift between the Gehlot and Pilot camp.

