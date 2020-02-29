Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Presents 'Chadar' at Ajmer Dargah on 808th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Presents Chadar at Ajmer Dargah. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Jaipur, February 29: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday presented a 'chadar' at the Ajmer Dargah on the occasion of the 808th Urs of the Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

Chairman of the Muslim Waqf Board's Rajasthan Board, Khanu Khan Budhwali, presented the chadar on the chief minister's behalf through the dargah's khadim Ali Angara. The chief minister in his message said Rajasthan's has always been a land for Sufi saints and auliyaas. Nagaur Case: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Reacts to 'Brutal Torture' of Two Dalits, Says 7 Arrested, Nobody Will be Spared.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री अशोक गहलोत की ओर से हजरत ख्वाजा मोईनुद्दीन चिश्ती के 808वें उर्स के अवसर पर अजमेर दरगाह शरीफ में चादर पेश की गयी। मुख्यमंत्री ने प्रदेश में अमन-चैन और खुशहाली की दुआ की। pic.twitter.com/vRdhLM1mxk — CMO Rajasthan (@RajCMO) February 29, 2020

Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti was a great leader of Sufism. He is revered by people of all religions, Gehlot said. The chief minister hoped that pilgrims who come to the dargah to pray will spread the message of peace and brotherhood.