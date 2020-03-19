Ranjan Gogoi Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha MP; Opposition Stages Walkout, Chants 'Shame, Shame'

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Phoyo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 19: Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who was nominated by President Ram Nath Kovind to Rajya Sabha, on Thursday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha. With this, Gogoi becomes the first former CJI to be nominated to the upper house of Parliament. He has been allotted seat number 131. Former Chief Justice Ranganath Misra was also Rajya Sabha member but he was elected on Indian National Congress ticket. Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi To Open Up on Rajya Sabha Nomination.

As Ranjan Gogoi was taking oath as Rajya Sabha MP, members of opposition parties walked out from the house amid chants of "shame, shame". Gogoi’s nomination has been controversial as opposition raised questions over plans of Modi government. While the Congress said that the independence of judiciary was under threat, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi asked whether it is quid pro quo.

ANI Tweet:

Delhi: Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP. President Ram Nath Kovind nominated him to the Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/pnQ2uTWVfH — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Former SC Judge and his colleague Justice Kurian Joseph has criticised Gogoi's move. "I am surprised as to how Justice Ranjan Gogoi who once exhibited such courage of conviction to uphold the independence of the judiciary, has compromised the noble principles on the independence and impartiality of the judiciary," Joseph said.

Earlier, Gogoi had said that he will speak in detail to media after taking the oath. "I'll go to Delhi probably tomorrow. Let me first take the oath then I will speak in detail to the media that why I accepted this and why I am going to Rajya Sabha," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The former Chief Justice had headed the five-judge panel which delivered a landmark verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute case before his retirement on November 17 last year after a tenure of 13 months.