Mumbai, August 5: Ahead of the foundation laying ceremony or bhumi pujan for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana newspaper on Wednesday carried a controversial advertisement on the demolition of Babri Masjid. The Ram temple is built on the site where Babari Masjid once stood. The mosque was demolished by "karsevaks" on December 6 in 1992. Ram Temple 'Bhumi Pujan' in Ayodhya Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Online Telecast of August 5 Foundation-Laying Ceremony For Construction of Ram Mandir.

"I am proud of those who did this," reads the advertisement in Saamana with a picture of "karsevaks" on tombs of the Babri Masjid. The ad also has a picture of Bal Thackeray, the founder of Shiv Sena. The ad is given by Milind Narvekar, secretary of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. Shiv Sena leaders, including Bal Thackeray, have claimed "credit" for "what happened in Ayodhya on December 6". Shiv Sena Has Contributed Rs 1 Crore for Construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya as Promised: Senior Party Leader.

Interestingly, the Shiv Sena has not been invited for Ram temple's foundation laying ceremony in Ayodhya today. In an editorial in Saamana, the Shiv Sena said: "Balasaheb Thackeray became the Hinduhrudaysamrat after owning up the Shiv Sainiks who brought down Babri Masjid. Shiv Sena had played a pivotal role in Babri Masjid demolition and has not been invited for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony today."

