Shivraj Singh Chouhan Wins Floor Test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly With Support of 112 MLAs, Congress Remains Absent During Trust Vote

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo Credits: Twitter/@BJP4MP)

Bhopal, March 24: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan won the floor test in the Assembly on Monday. Shivraj Singh Chouhan won the trust vote comfortably. The Bharatiya Janata Party has 107 MLAs in the Assembly. A total of 112 MLAs supported Chouhan, including one Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislators. Shivraj Singh Chouhan Takes Oath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister For Fourth Time Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Notably, one Independent MLA also extended support to the BJP. Congress MLAs remain absent from the Assembly. Chouhan on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister for the fourth time. He was unanimously elected as BJP legislature party leader at the meeting held at the party office in Bhopal yesterday.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Raj Bhawan. Chouhan had previously served as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister between 2005 and 2018. He was also the Member of Parliament between 1991 and 2006. Kamal Nath Resigns as Madhya Pradesh CM Ahead of Floor Test, Congress Loses Another State.

The political drama unfolded in Madhya Pradesh on March 10, when Jyotiraditya Scindia along with 22 MLAs resigned from the party. Later, Scindia joined the BJP and was nominated as the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha. After the resignation of 22 MLAs, Congress was reduced to a minority in the Assembly with only 92 MLAs. Kamal Nath on Friday tendered his resignation from the post of Madhya Pradesh CM shortly before the floor test in the Assembly. Later, the SP and BSP MLAs also extended their support to the BJP.