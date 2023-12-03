The Election Commission is set to declare the Telangana election results 2023 today, December 3. Voting took place on 119 assembly seats in Telangana on November 30. The state saw a fierce electoral fight between the ruling BRS and the opposition Congress. NTV Telugu is hosting live streaming on the counting of votes for the Telangana Vidhan Sabha polls. Scroll down to watch the Telangana assembly election results 2023 live streaming on NTV Telugu and get instant live updates on trends and the final outcome. Telangana Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: Who Is Winning Telangana Assembly Elections?

Telangana Election Results 2023 Live Streaming on NTV Telugu:

Telangana Vidhan Sabha Elections Results 2023 Live Streaming on NTV Telugu:

