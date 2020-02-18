UP Budget 2020 Highlights: Yogi Adityanath Govt Presents Over Rs 5.12 Lakh Crore Budget in State Assembly, Rs 500 Crore Allocated For Ayodhya Airport

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo Credits: IANS/File)

Lucknow, February 18: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday presented a Rs 5,12,860.72 crore budget for Financial Year 2020-21 in the state assembly. This year’s budget is Rs 33,159 crore more than in 2019. This is the fourth budget of the Yogi government. State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the budget in the assembly. For 2020-21, total receipts of Rs 5,00,558.53 crore are estimated. Yogi Adityanath Says Traditional Entrepreneurs Working to Make Uttar Pradesh 1 Trillion Dollar Economy.

As per state government’s estimates, Rs 4,22,567.83 crore will be generated by way of revenue and Rs 77,990.70 crore by capital receipts. Out of the total revenue receipts, Rs 3,18,884.17 crore will be generated by way of tax revenue share. This also includes an amount of Rs 1,52,863.17 crore, which will be states share in central taxes, while the remaining amount will be state’s own tax revenue. Uttar Pradesh Budget 2019 Highlights: Rs 6,000 Crore Allocated for Swachh Bharat Mission.

The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government also allocated Rs 20 crore for UP Police and forensic institute and proposed Rs 500 crore for the Ayodhya airport. For the Smart City project in Kanpur, Lucknow and other districts of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government proposed Rs 20,000 crore and Rs 2, 000 crore or Ganga Expressway. In the budget, the Adityanath government also focused on highway projects, youth development and women safety. Rs 820 crore were allocated for Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute and Rs 5,791 crore for Swachh Bharat Mission.