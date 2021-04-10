New Delhi, April 10: Amit Malviya, who heads the IT cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday released leaked audio conversation between Prashant Kishor and journalist, which took place on audio-only app Clubhouse. In the audio clips, Prashant Kishor is purportedly heard saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very popular in West Bengal and there is anger against the Trinamool Congress (TMC). West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: I Will Quit As Political Strategist if BJP Crosses 100 Seats, Reiterates Prashant Kishor.

"There is a cult around him across the country. The degree could vary but people see God in him. In West Bengal, Hindi-speaking people are his core voters. There is anti-incumbency against the state government and Modi is hugely popular in Bengal and there is no doubt about it," Kishor purportedly says in the leaked conversation released by Malviya. In another audio clip, shared by Malviya, Kishor talks about appeasement politics. Subramanian Swamy Hits Out at BJP IT Cell For Making Personal Attacks on Him, Targets Amit Malviya.

"For 20 years, there has been a blatant effort and everything has been done to appease the minority... All three parties Congress, Left and Trinamool attempt to grab Muslim votes. For the first time, Hindus feel they are also important. There is some element which BJP is exploiting. And that element is coming from the blatant misuse of minority politics by some of these parties," Kishor, who handled the TMC's election campaign, says.

Modi is hugely popular in Bengal and there is no doubt about it. There is a cult around him across the country. There is anti-incumbency against TMC, polarisation is a reality, SC votes is a factor plus BJP’s election machinery, says Mamata Banerjee’s strategist in an open chat. pic.twitter.com/Vrl8vl231b — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 10, 2021

Another candid admission by Mamata Banerjee’s election strategist - all that the Left, Congress and TMC ecosystem have done in the last 20 years is Muslim appeasement. Implication? It has resulted to resentment on ground. The speakers had not realised that the chat was public! pic.twitter.com/2kyLsQXYyi — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 10, 2021

Reacting to the leaked audio conversation, Kishor said the BJP released selective parts of the Clubhouse conversation and urged them to release the full audio. " I am glad BJP is taking my chat more seriously than words of their own leaders! They should show courage and share the full chat instead of getting excited with selective use of parts of it," he tweeted.

I am glad BJP is taking my chat more seriously than words of their own leaders!😊 They should show courage & share the full chat instead of getting excited with selective use of parts of it. I have said this before & repeating again - BJP will not to CROSS 100 in WB. Period. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 10, 2021

Kishor also reiterated that the BJP would not get more than 100 seats in West Bengal. Meanwhile, polling for the fourth phase of the assembly elections is underway in West Bengal.

