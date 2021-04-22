Kolkata, April 22: The polling for the sixth phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 has begun at 7 am today. The voting is taking place in 43 Vidhan Sabha seats across four districts. The polling will conclude at 6:30 pm. There are a total of 306 candidates, including 27 women, in the fray in the sixth phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Suspends All Political Rallies For Remaining Phases of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases.

Over 1.03 crore voters, including 50.65 lakh women and 256 third gender people, will decide the fate of the candidates. The voting will be held across 14,480 polling stations. BJP leaders Mukul Roy, Biswajit Das and Rahul Sinha, TMC leaders Koushani Mukherjee, Ujjal Biswas and Swapan Debnath, Congress leaders Mohit Sengupta from Raiganj and Abdus Sattar are among the prominent candidates in the sixth phase. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling in 8 Phases Between March 27 and April 29, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule Here.

List of Constituencies Going For Polls in Phase 6:

S.No. Constituency Name 1 Chopra 2 Islampur 3 Goalpokhar 4 Chakulia 5 Karandighi 6 Hemtabad (SC) 7 Kaliaganj (SC) 8 Raiganj 9 Itahar 10 Karimpur 11 Tehatta 12 Palashipara 13 Kaliganj 14 Nakashipara 15 Chapra 16 Krishnanagar Uttar 17 Nabadwip 18 Krishnanagar 19 Badga (SC) 20 Bangaon Uttar (SC) 21 Bangaon Dakshin (SC) 22 Gaighata (SC) 23 Swarupnagar (SC) 24 Baduria 25 Habra 26 Ashoknagar 27 Amdanga 28 Bijpur 29 Naihati 30 Bhatpara 31 Jagatdal 32 Noapara 33 Barrackpur 34 Khardaha 35 Dum Dum Uttar 36 Bhatar 37 Purbasthali Dakshin 38 Purbasthali Uttar 39 Katwa 40 Ketulgram 41 Mangalkot 42 Ausgram (SC) 43 Galsi (SC)

The main competition is between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Till now, elections have been conducted on 180 constituencies in the first five phases. A total of 114 Vidhan Sabha seats will go to polls in the remaining three phases on April 22, 26 and 29. Notably, the Matua community will play a key role in this phase of elections in around 17 constituencies in the North 24 Parganas district. West Bengal assembly elections Phase 6 Key Candidates.

The campaigning for the sixth phase of elections ended 72 hours before the polling as the Election Commission (EC) had extended the Silence Period from 48 hours to 72. On the normal days also, the campaigning was banned campaigning from 7 pm to 10 am on all days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vidhan Sabha elections in West Bengal for 294-member assembly are taking place in eight phases starting from March 27 to April 29. The results will be declared on May 2.

