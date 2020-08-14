Jaipur, August 14: Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Friday entered the state legislative assembly and found out that his seat has been changed next to the opposition BJP. Following this, Pilot stated that he feels like he has been sent to the border, as only the bravest and strongest warrior is sent to the border.

Addressing the state assembly, Pilot said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "I was safe on the seat I used to sit on earlier. Then I thought why have I been allotted a different seat. I saw that this is the border - ruling party on one side, opposition on other. Who is sent to the border? The strongest warrior." Rajasthan Political Crisis: Forget and Forgive, Ashok Gehlot Tells MLAs Upset Over Sachin Pilot's Return.

Apart from this, Pilot also added, "Be it me or any friend of mine, we consulted the 'doctor' and all 125 of us are standing in the House today after 'treatment'...There may be bombardment at this border but we will be the armour and keep it everything safe."

Here's what Sachin Pilot said:

Be it me or any friend of mine, we consulted the 'doctor' and all 125 of us are standing in the House today after 'treatment'...There may be bombardment at this border but we will be the armour and keep it everything safe: Sachin Pilot, Congress MLA, in #Rajasthan Assembly https://t.co/ytVVLl8qNM — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

Earlier on Monday, Pilot met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during which he was assured that a party panel would look into his grievances against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Following this, Pilot agreed for a patch-up with Ashok Gelot. However, on Friday when Pilot entered the Assembly, he found that he had not only lost his prime spot but was seated in the second row on the extreme left of the house, which is directly opposite his earlier seat.

