Jaipur, August 12: Congress MLAs staying at Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer on their way to the Airport were seen sharing light moments. According to a video shared by ANI, the MLAs were heard singing songs on the bus.

The Bharatiya Janata Party cancelled plans to keep its MLAs at a hotel in Jaipur after Congress's warring factions called a truce on Monday evening. The BJP had planned to keep its MLAs at a hotel for three days - between August 11 and 13 - ahead of Assembly session, starting on August 14. Sachin Pilot Says 'I Harbour No Wish to Have a Post, These Things Come And Go' A Day After Reportedly Reaching Truce With Congress.

Congress MLAs Staying at Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer Sing Songs on Bus Enroute to Airport:

#WATCH Rajasthan: Congress MLAs staying at Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer sing song on-board a bus. They are enroute airport and will return to Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/wDjLzHGkPr — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

On Monday, Sachin Pilot reportedly reached a truce with Congress and shared his grievances with the party brass in Delhi. Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said that he doesn't wish to hold a post. He said, "These things come and go. We need to work in the direction of strengthening the public's confidence and trust in us."

