After the bold collection of structured suits and sleek leather boots for FW25, Saint Laurent surprised us with a stunningly relaxed and zen-inspired lineup for Spring/Summer 26! Imagine soaking in a serene atmosphere created by the mesmerising installation 'clinamen' by the talented CéLeste Boursier-Mougenot. Picture a circular basin filled with delicate porcelain bowls gracefully drifting across shimmering water, producing enchanting sounds as they collide and dance around each other. Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2026 – Indian Sartorialism, Positioned Within the Magnified Game Board by Architect Bijoy Jain.

This multi-sensorial masterpiece unfolded on a sun-kissed Tuesday afternoon in the breathtaking rotunda of the Bourse de Commerce art museum. The fashion elite gathered to witness this captivating display of artistry as the white ceramic bowls floated across a shimmering pool-blue surface, creating a symphony of soothing pings that felt like a sound bath for the soul. It was a perfect fusion of art and fashion, with Saint Laurent's flowy summer silhouettes harmonising beautifully with the tranquillity of the installation. What a delightful experience! French Senators Lend Strong Support to New Law Regulating Ultra-Fast Fashion.

YSL Spring/Summer 2026 Collection by Anthony Vaccarello

There was nothing as simple as blue and white in the men’s collection by Anthony Vaccarello, who confidently embraces sophisticated colour combinations as a signature YSL brand code. He revisited the ocher-khaki pairing from his impressive fall women’s collection, seamlessly blending mint and navy, while also incorporating rich autumnal shades like gold, forest green, and bordeaux. The palette draws inspiration from Larry Stanton's portraits.

Even with the vibrant colour palette that carried over from FW25 womenswear, Vaccarello’s signature extended shoulders and seamless cuts elevate something traditionally powerful and stiff, like a suit, into the realm of laid-back elegance. The casual vibe was underscored by ties tucked inside button-up shirts, evoking a sense of comfort as if transitioning from a long day at the office to a cosy meal at home. Waistbands on trousers were cinched and playfully scrunched with a tonal belt, reflecting the ingenuity of making style work for you.

This season embodies a purposeful nonchalance, a calculated calmness characterised by careful colour coordination, creating an effortless aesthetic. We are fully embracing this exciting new chapter of Anthony Vaccarello at Saint Laurent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2025 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).