Pinterest Launches New 'Try On' Feature That Lets You Virtually Apply Any Lipstick Shade; Makeup Lovers Thrilled!

Pinterest's New 'Try On' Feature (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ladies, we have wasted way too much wondering whether or not a certain shade will suit us or not. While the swatch thing works but it surely is too much hassle. But guess what? Now you can finally try your favourite lipstick colour on Pinterest! You can legit check out whether a certain shade suits you or not virtually, instead of using swatches on your arm. Pinterest has introduced a new 'Try On' feature on the app and it allows you to virtually see how a product would look on you.

So, this feature allows you to try out the lipstick shades as filters on your phone to see how exactly will the particular colour suit your skin tone. You can virtually try lipstick before shopping from retailers such as Estee Lauder, Sephora, bareMinerals, Neutrogena, NYX Professional Makeup, YSL Beaute, Lancome, and Urban Decay from L'Oreal. To access the feature, open the app's smart camera "Lens" and while in search, click "Try it" to explore the different lipstick shades. You can also access Try on by typing in search keywords like "plum lipstick" or "red lips". People on the internet are thrilled! Check tweet:

Today we’re launching Pinterest Try On so you can virtually try on lipsticks, then save for later shopping or buy. We built it to celebrate you — no beautification filters. Here I am trying new red w/ mom dark circles, blemishes & all. Let me tell you why! pic.twitter.com/oBSQZncbHx — malorie (@malliegator) January 28, 2020

Here's What Pinterest Tweeted About Its New Feature:

Our new Try on feature is live! Search "lipstick" on Pinterest today to... ✨Try different lipsticks from different brands ✨See shades that work with all skin tones ✨Shop from top brands For all details📌: https://t.co/s6GsxGMgBh pic.twitter.com/zOoMEGLA8B — Pinterest (@Pinterest) January 28, 2020

Reports have it that Pinterest will not alter people's photos on this feature by using skin smoothing or other techniques to give you the real results. The new "Try on" has launched on Pinterest in the U.S., on both iOS and Android mobile. India will have to wait because the feature will later expand internationally as well as to more platforms, TechCrunch notes.