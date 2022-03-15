India being a country with 82 % literacy rate, still many people aren’t really aware of all the emergency helpline numbers when any emergency is been encountered by them. Central Government has launched the number 112, with this single emergency number one can get benefit of all the other existing helpline numbers. This number is an integration of Police, Fire and women helpline numbers. The single number for emergency is similar to the 911 in Unites States.

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. (ZHL), Asia's largest private emergency medical service (EMS) provider, responsible for managing 112 emergency services in the state of Odisha. The introduction of 112 would now replace the use of 100 for police, 108 for health (ambulance) services, 101 (fire) and women grievances 1090. The number 112 is pre-configured in mobile phones. “In case of latest handsets or smartphones, pressing the power button thrice would trigger the panic call while in case of older handsets the long press of ‘5’or ‘9’ would do,” he said, adding, 112 India mobile app too can be downloaded.”

Officials at Ziqitza explains How 112 is better than 100:

1) 112 is a globally recognized single emergency number

2) Most of phone handsets are manufactured with pre-programmed 112 as emergency number to be dialled with single key press.

3) TRAI allotted this number for the purpose of single emergency number in India in May 2015.

4) Language will not be a barrier for taking help.

Ziqitza Rajasthan and ZHL Rajasthan explains a single emergency number under the Emergency Response Support System makes it easier for people travelling across the States and Union Territories since they don’t have to remember the local emergency numbers of every place. The 112 is easy to remember and moreover it is the only emergency you need to remember in India. This is important because people emergency number confronted with an emergency can be stressed or even in panic. To make it people friendly 112 India App has also been launched through which users, after registering, can reach out to police, health, fire and other services.

To trigger an emergency response, you can dial 112 from phone or press power button on smartphone 3 times quickly to activate a panic call to Emergency Response Centre. You can also visit ERSS website for the state and lodge emergency email or send SOS alert to state ERC. Government plans to aim a response time of 10 to 12 minutes to any call, which is sought to be brought further down to around 8 minutes.

Speaking on the occasion, Ziqitza Healthcare Limited, Business Head – Mr. Chandan Datta said, "This new 112 service will benefit the people in a greater way and all emergency services can be availed easily and for free by dialling just one number. Ziqitza has been in a field of an emergency service since 2005 and is operating 104 Health helpline, 102 and 108 Ambulance in many states of India and has also operated 181 Punjab Police. Ziqitza Limited has always highlighted the need of a centralized emergency number which is now a great help for the citizens of India as they now need to remember only one emergency number at the time of distress. The call which will land on 112 call centre will further get connected to respective call centres as per the emergency.

About Ziqitza Healthcare Limited

Ziqitza Healthcare Limited (ZHL) is the leading provider of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in India over the past 17 years. Ziqitza is a well-established corporate entity in primary healthcare services in India and the Gulf and has served 42 million people of India till date. Ziqitza has not only witnessed but also partnered the dramatic change in the EMS scenario in India.

Our clients include hospitals, the Government and corporate clients in India & Gulf for varied EMS requirements like Ambulances, Medical Mobile units, telemedicine, and helplines.