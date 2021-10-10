Bollywood is a fascinating world with many surprises hidden under its garb. Thanks to the glitz and glamour associated with the industry, we often end up idolizing and becoming fans of our on-screen heroes. There is a notion that not all on-screen heroes are grounded and humble off the cameras. But for PeepingMoon's Managing Editor Ankita Bhalla, meeting her hero Ranveer Singh was a heavenly and out-of-the-world experience. The Bollywood superstar, known for his infectious energy, broke the notion and proved some heroes are real gentlemen.

On October 6, 2021, Ranveer met the media at the launch of his television debut, The Big Picture. Ankita, who attended the launch as PeepingMoon's representative, had many reasons to celebrate by the time the event came to an end.

Here's why!

Lights, cameras, proposal and retake!

Ankita, who has been a fan of Ranveer for years now, got a golden opportunity from Team The Big Picture to go on stage with a proposal for the actor. Nervous and excited in equal measures, the Managing Editor went down on one knee with a bouquet in her hand. Not just this, she even used a dialogue from Band Baaja Baaraat as her impromptu script. In fact, Ranveer asked for a retake and Ankita did it with much enthusiasm.

Family Time

During the launch, media personnel were asked to play 5 rounds of the quiz. Ankita, who was stuck at a point, decided to use a lifeline and made a call to her younger sister in Punjab, who was elated to interact with RS!

Ranveer Singh and his naughtiness

Throughout the event, Ranveer left no stone unturned to pull Ankita's leg. The fan-girl couldn't take her eyes off the actor and each moment Ranveer noticed this, he made sure to tease Ankita, "Your eyes are on me, not the questions, Ankita Ji".

The video that became Ankita's audition clip

Yes, at the launch of Bigg Boss 15 at the Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh on September 25, the media was asked to shoot an original video that could be used as an audition clip for The Big Picture launch. Ankita's video cleared all the rounds and even reached Ranveer. The actor rewatched the video along with the crowd. While the video was played, Ranveer walked up to Ankita and wrapped his hand around her shoulder, making it all worthwhile!

Ranveer peeping into PeepingMoon's goss about him

Ranveer, with his wicked sense of humour, told Ankita that he is aware of how PeepingMoon peeps into his personal and professional life, and well, no one is complaining!

Having grown up in the land of makke di roti te sarso da saag, journalism was unheard of in her part of the world. Fresh out of college, Ankita landed her first professional stint as a sub-editor at the Times of India's Delhi edition newspaper. In addition to the technical know-how, she also learnt the nitty-gritty of print media plus designing and planning a newspaper.

Doing a complete 180 and departing from the traditional media, Ankita caught on with the changing dynamics of the fourth pillar by joining an online entertainment news portal, Pinkvilla, in 2015. Inducted as one of the principal writers, Ankita worked on breaking exclusive entertainment news and following leads on scoops. What can be touted as a major leap in her professional life, Ankita joined PeepingMoon, a start-up entertainment and celebrity news portal, as the Managing Editor in 2017. In present times, she dabbles responsibilities between the editorial, reporting as well as the managerial operations of the English, Hindi and Marathi filing desks of the portal. In addition, she has also hosted a popular talk show titled 'Let’s Talk,' season 2 of the same is ready to hit the web.

With a follower count of 18.1K (and counting), Ankita is ready to take on new leaps and grow in sync with the ever-evolving digital diaspora.