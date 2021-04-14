For many Americans, the world of money management and investing seems daunting and confusing. Lack of financial literacy, fear of losing money, and the wrong mindset often holds back prospective investors from achieving success. The secret to prosperous money management is viewing finances from a holistic perspective that combines the spiritual, intellectual, emotional, physical, and financial. By focusing on the overall health of your finances, you will learn proper economic education, how to protect your assets, and how to nurture your mind.

Nick Yekani , financial advisor and radio show host, has devoted his career to sharing the secret to successful financial advising over the last 37 years. He decided he wanted to marry his passion for finance and helping others by creating Economics and Family Inc. The Los Angeles-based company has found success as a one-stop-shop by solving all financial needs under one roof, such as wealth management, insurance, retirement, tax-planning, attorneys, estate planning, top fund managers, banking, and real estate, all nationwide.

At the young age of 16, Nick had to endure the devastating loss of his father and the financial hardships that followed. He decided to move to the United States in search of a better life and opportunity. Nick had no money to his name and had no idea how he would navigate life in a new unknown land, but he was determined to succeed. Four decades and a lot of hard work later, Nick Yekani has become one of the most sought-after financial advisors in Los Angeles.

Economics and Family Inc. was built on a foundation of hard work, integrity, and curiosity. “80% of financial success is psychology, only 20% is the actual technique,” says Nick Yekani. By understanding the human mind, and what motivates clients, Nick provides a well-rounded, holistic approach to financial advising. His unique life experiences allow him to truly understand the value and power of money and financial security. He is extremely passionate about the importance of protecting wealth and passing it onto the next generation. “From day one, I promised myself and my clients that we would protect first, grow second.”

As a full-service financial advising firm, Economics and Family Inc. focuses on forming important relationships with stakeholders and making clients feel like family. He and his team offer expert financial advice and also refer clients to the best CPAs and attorneys in the industry. They have built a collaborative network and mindset to be able to best serve their clients. Nick Yekani believed one of the biggest gaps in the industry to be the lack of protection the common investor had when it came to protecting their principle.

In 2014, Nick Yekani expanded his network and met Dr. Robert J. Shiller, the Nobel-Prize-Winner in Economy, and became connected with the top-fund managers globally. He became part of a revolutionary concept that would allow investors of any net worth to protect their principal through the insurance company and enter the stock market. Nick opened the door for investors with a wide range of net-worth to access the most exclusive and best fund managers in the nation. “You insure your car and home, why would you not insure your investment in the stock market, and your retirement, arguably your most valuable asset?” Building wealth is the first step, protecting it is the most important part.

For centuries, investing has been a game of wins and losses. Those days are over for clients of Nick Yekani, the future of investing holds nothing but protection and growth. In addition to Nick Yekani’s weekly radio show, Nick is planning a virtual webinar to bring their message to the masses.