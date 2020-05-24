Baby Sutra Launches an Online Kids Talent Hunt Show Amidst the Lockdown From 21st to 31st May

Baby Sutra.

It’s time to get your child featured in the most exciting online kids talent hunt show organised by Kudroli World’s Baby Sutra, the best salon and spa for the would-be mommies and newly born kids.

Starting from 21st May, this talent hunt show will give your kids an opportunity to participate in BE A STAR competition by @babysytraindia amidst the lockdown which will be judged by famous Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia and Pankhuri where the winner stands a chance to bag prize money worth Rs. 1 lakh.

The talent hunt show is open for kids ranging between 3-7 years of age & 8-14 years of age who gets to choose any one talent from the categories like Dancing, Singing and Artwork.

All you have to do is choose any one talent from the given categories and record a 1-2 minute video showcasing your child performing it and share it with @babysutraindia. The entries can be sent via Baby Sutra’s Instagram, Facebook or WhatsApp it on 7829975555.

The next step is to follow @babysutraindia and tag 3 of your friends in the comments section and encourage them to participate in the talent show.

The third and the last step is reposting the announcement from the Baby Sutra social handle by tagging @babysutraindia. In case you have a private profile, send the screenshot to Baby Sutra. For more details visit the Baby Sutra official page.

The entires for the talent hunt show will end on 31st May and the winners will be announced on 1st of June at 6pm via an Instagram Live from Baby Sutra handle.

Baby Sutra is all about promoting the emotional and physical well-being of mothers to be & moms and babies. They offer 360-degree services starting from pregnancy, extended up to post-pregnancy and then for your bundle of joy, striving to make Babysutra a unique and awe-inspiring experience.

Baby Sutra offers Salon and Spa services, Infant massage, hydrotherapy along with the most satisfying experience.