The American exodus from larger metropolitan cities in the West has many families and individuals seeking more laid back and less fast-paced environments. Nashville and other places in the south have become the top destination for many. Accordingly, lending company BD Capital has opened its doors in Nashville, with plans to enter other neighboring areas in the future.

BD Capital is a branch of B&D Holdings, a real estate giant with over 4.5 million square feet of properties. The private lender arm exists to help investors make wise residential loan decisions by guiding them through all phases of the real estate lending process. The company came to life in 2015 with the mission of transforming the private lending landscape by building a company that focused on creating a family-office environment while offering competitive lending parameters.

Beginning in New Jersey, the capital lending corporation now has operations in New York, Pennsylvania, and more recently in Tennessee. In six years, BD Capital has now executed over 500 loans for a total valuation of $225 since its origins. Many of the lender's clients have lauded BD Capital staff and professionals for the personal touch they add to the lending process. Moreover, company personnel provide speed, reliability, and top-notch client relationship management, turning the company into one of the premier financing partners for residential buyers in the East Coast and Southern areas.

BD Capital’s Nashville operations have now fallen under the leadership of distinguished finance professional Chris Salvado, who now works as the office’s Senior Loan Officer. Chris spent twenty years as a multi-asset trader and four years in residential loan origination. Joining Chris is 16-year real estate finance veteran Greg Dietz, who holds the South Region Chief Operating Officer’s position. He brings top-notch problem-solving skills and creativity to the non-owner occupied financing craft, known for working with precision and in a timely fashion.

At BD Capital, the loan processing workflow rarely lasts beyond a week, making them one of the fastest financing partners. With a knack for accuracy, the operation now stands as one of the most reputable and premier lending platforms for residential builders. With strong culture and systems in place, company executives are confident that they can replicate their previous success in Nashville. “We are confident that our quick decision-making and partnership approach to financing will fill a need in the greater Nashville marketplace,” said Martin Segal, founder of BD Capital.

B&D Holdings is a family-owned business with a history that dates back as far as 1966. The group of corporations’ founder Barry Segal branched out from his father’s business, H Verby, after fifteen years of service to the company and started Bradco. In 2006, Bradco sales reached $1.9 billion after successfully launching 150 branches across the country. Barry started moving into philanthropic work in 2008 before opening BD Capital with Martin and Dolly Segal.

BD Capital hopes to give back to communities by providing an efficient lending solution that helps contractors and builders reach their goals of financial independence through residential real estate. Expansion plans don’t end with Tennessee as the company gears up to increase its lending territory in the northeast and southern US.