Queen Sonja of Norway, born on July 4, 1937, in Oslo, is the Queen consort of Norway as the wife of King Harald V. She became Queen consort on 17 January 1991, when her husband became king. The birthday of HM Queen Sonja's 2025 falls on Friday, July 4. This day is celebrated as the official royal flag-flying day in Norway, which means that the Norwegian flag is flown on all government buildings, at royal residences, and many private homes and businesses. Queen Sonja's Birthday serves as a day of respect and acknowledgement for the monarchy. King Charles III Crowned King of United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey in First UK Coronation Since 1953.

Queen Sonja of Norway is a deeply respected cultural figure and queen consort known for her dedication to the arts, humanitarian efforts, and strong environmental advocacy. She became the Crown Princess in 1968 and was later crowned Queen Consort on January 17, 1991, upon Harald’s accession. In this article, let’s know more about Queen Sonja's Birthday 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

Queen Sonja's Birthday 2025 Date in Norway

Queen Sonja's Birthday 2025 in Norway falls on Friday, July 4.

Queen Sonja's Birthday Significance

The Queen is immensely popular in Norway, and her birthday is marked with many events across the country. Queen Sonja is the first queen consort in over 50 years (from 1991) and is highly popular, known for her commitment to the arts, environment, and outdoor life. The royal family often hosts receptions, cultural events, or gatherings, reflecting Queen Sonja’s love of nature and art. The birthdays of the majority of the royal family members are commemorated in Norway with an official holiday.

