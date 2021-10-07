In the game of love, Cao Son Nguyen may have just scored. The 22-year-old Asian pianist got the Internet talking this past week when he appeared to confirm his new romance on social media. By posting photos on Instagram feed, many many tagged stories and he is also making videos about Sunny on his own Tik Tok account.

If the photo wasn't enough to prove these two are the real deal, Son proceeded to like several comments, including the messages "I'd be smiling too" and "looking good you two."

Taking a look to his new girlfriend, Sunny Tee Hee or can be called as Sunny Huynh is an exchange student in Melbourne, Australia. She was born in HCMC and later she went to New Zealand to finish her high school studies and came to Melbourne for her university at RMIT University. Right now, she is living in HCMC due to COVID-19 that she had to come back home and then she met Cao Son while surfing her social media feeds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Son Nguyen (@nggcaoson)

And according to her Instagram bio, Sunny is also a happy kid, which is very comfortable and related to her boyfriend, Cao Son Nguyen who is a pianist and also an entertainer.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, after the city finished the lock-down, Son came across to Sunny’s apartment and it was one of their first public met during their relationship but it seems that they have been falling in love for years.

In addition to a new girlfriend, Cao Son also has many videos to Sunny like “Talking To The Moon”, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You”, “To The Moon” or one of his biggest hit “Tong Hua”.

"I think a lot of people can relate to a song like ‘To The Moon'—it's a love song about being rough around edges but meeting someone that changes you for the better," he previously shared.