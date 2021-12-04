Christmas is around the corner. It’s time when people start buying their decorative materials and start preparing for the celebrations of the festival. The most important decorations of the festival are Christmas trees. It is decorated with cotton Santa caps and many other artificial gifts and bells. Many people buy artificial trees while some opt for a real one. Both of them come with certain pros and cons. We at LatestLY, are here to help you decide which one to buy listing out the good and the bad things about both. How To Decorate Christmas Tree? Elegant Xmas Tree Decoration Ideas and Tips To Try This Holiday Season (Watch Videos).

Advantages of Having Real Christmas Tree Over Artificial Ones

An acre of Christmas tree provides oxygen for almost 18 people a day. Therefore, it’s good to have one around you. An artificial one obviously cannot help you with the same. Real Christmas tree can be recycled and is good for the environment. Many artificial trees are made of plastic which is not good for the environment. One Christmas tree can absorb approximately 1 ton of CO2 during its lifetime. Therefore, it can be really beneficial. Artificial Christmas tree on the other hand lacks this quality.

Reasons Why Artificial Christmas Trees Are Better Than Real Ones

The biggest disadvantage of a real Christmas tree could be the pesticides used on it at the farm. It may be allergic or harmful for many. While artificial Christmas tree is comparatively safe as it doesn’t require any pesticide. It could be a burden for many to bring the tree home from the farm whereas the artificial one can be folded and bought easily. Depending on the climate conditions in your area, a real Christmas tree might not last as long as an artificial tree. An artificial tree can be stored for a long time if taken care of.

This Christmas, choose wisely and get the best Christmas tree for your celebrations. Wishing everyone Merry Christmas 2021!

