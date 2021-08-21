Kas Cassady is an influencer from Texas who tries to use her content to spread happiness and positivity to all her followers.

The 21-year-old is currently working on growing her new Instagram account @itskaslol, where she has 335,000 genuine followers and counting.

However, the entrepreneur is no amateur when it comes to building a fan base as she has another account with a huge 1.6 million followers.

When it comes to sharing content with them, Kas likes to utilise Instagram and TikTok, her two main social media platforms, and make them work for her.

Since TikTok dropped in September 2016 it has helped launch a slew of stars who earn a fortune from the site.

In America alone there are 37 million users but its app has been downloaded a head-spinning ​​660 million times worldwide.

It’s been reported that creators with big followings can easily earn $5 million per year through the site and in ad revenue.

Kas loves TikTok for its fun and uncomplicated setup and the built in features that allow users to monetise their posts.

The content creator regularly goes “Live” on the site where she can collect donations from viewers.

Other platforms do this but TikTok is the easiest and most fun, believes Kas.

If you’re wondering how it works, it’s very simple. If you’re a TikTok user, you can go into your profile and purchase something called coins.

Then when a creator is going Live, you can actually send them coins as a way of giving thanks for all of their effort in creating the content they do.

These coins can then be turned in cash via PayPal.

Kas says she focuses mainly on Instagram, her first love she says, but likes to use some TikTok content on there so it is seen by more people.

The influencer knows that the two sites have different audiences and as long as they both get fresh and unique content, there’s no harm in a little crossover.

She also understands that it’s only by building a genuine following on Instagram that you can make money from it. Fake accounts are soon found out.

To do this she spends lots of time engaging with her fans to give them a “real” connection, replying to comments, reading messages and following some back.

This is how Kas sees sizable growth and how she has already built a solid fan base on her new account.

The star earns her keep by selling prints of her photos and items of clothing to followers and she also utilises IGTV.

IGTV ads, launched in March 2021, appear when people go to watch IGTV from a creator’s feed.

Creators receive a 55% share of all advertising on IGTV, which is the same rate as YouTube, which makes a compelling way for creators to earn an income from their content and make a living.

To learn more about Kas visit her TikTok page, @itskaslol, and her Instagram account @itskaslol.