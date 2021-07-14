Sevron foundation is a Delhi-based Non-Governmental Organisation. The NGO marked its presence since its first day in the year 2018. They are playing their part in the provision of medical and education facilities. Apart from this, they work to protect the rights and concerns of citizens at various levels.

Sevron Foundation is making constant efforts and practices to improve and cheer up the lives of thousands of people. In addition to this, this NGO organizes Regular medical camps, donation drives, and other charity programs. These are done for the most overlooked section of society. They have a mission to touch the lives of thousands of people. Mr. Abhay Kumar is the founder and National President of Sevron Foundation.

Along with other NGO members, Mr. Abhay Kumar, through this NGO, delivers their services in this rough phase for human lives. Sevron Foundation offers educational as well as healthcare services to the underprivileged. They provide opportunities for them to flourish through their strength and skills.

The Sevron Foundation took several initiatives to offer its social services to society. Following are such events organized by them :

Tricycle Distribution

Following its practices, the Sevron Foundation organized a free medical camp. As the joint initiative of The Sevron Foundation and Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, this event took place on June 20, 2020. The event was held within the government school's campus in Rawa, Shahabad.

The Chief Guest of this event was Krishna Kumar Bedi, State Secretary to Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar. His presence made the event more auspicious. Social Worker Jagatar Singh, and Rawa Village Sarpanch, Nisha Rani expressed their gratitude towards the Chief Guest. It was proceeded by gifting Momentum and Shawl.

The Chief Guest appreciated the hard work and efforts of Sevron Foundation and its team for its vital role in offering social services. He further added - Social Service is the greatest of all services.

In this event -

Tricycles provided to 20 'Divyangs'

Shawls to 100 impoverished women

Distribution of 101 Blankets

Awards to 100 deserving students

To date, about 30 such camps and donation drives have been organized. We hope the same energy support for underprivileged will remain forever within the Sevron Foundation

Gifted Robots to AIIMS, Delhi

Gifted AIIMS, Delhi two Robots. These robots will assist doctoral and nurses in dealing with Corona patients. Moreover, it's effective in reducing the transmission of viruses from doctors to patients. These robots can:

1. Clean the floor

1. Detects and kills the Coronaviruses if present on the floor

1.Assist doctors and nurses in talking to patients without going near them.

Distribution of Sanitizers, Masks and Healthcare essentials

For the employees of AIIMS, Delhi, the following distribution event was organized. During the event, sanitizer, masks, and Dettol soaps were distributed among its workers. The distribution has been seen by Dr.Asha Gupta and Dr. Gyan Prakash, and Mr.Amresh Kumar. The event was held on April 4, 2020.

Two Years Celebration

In the year 2020, the Sevron Foundation completed its two years. This achievement was celebrated by organizing a blood donation camp as a joint program of AIIMS, NEW DELHI, and PRATISHTHA PATH LAB. The event was organized in Pasonda, a village in Ghaziabad (U.P.).

The Idea to celebrate this milestone through a Blood Donation camp was of Sir Abhay Kumar.