Dr Abhineet Gupta – a Humanitarian Standing the Test of Difficult Times

Dr Abhineet Gupta (Photo Credits: File Photo)

It has been rightly said that difficult times bring out a number of humane qualities, spanning - resilience, compassion, honesty and many others. In these trying times when the world is shrouded in the cover of the deadly coronavirus that is fast gaining ground in its ominous move to swamp humanity and the world, a ray of hope emerges in the form of good Samaritan – Dr. Abhineet Gupta, Gupta, a skin specialist from Bhopal, and the owner of Poison Clinic, is being lauded for his good and selfless deeds for the poor and the needy. With no medical remedy developed yet for this deadly virus, one protective measure that everybody is being urged to adopt is that of wearing a face mask whenever venturing out and interacting with people.

It is a matter of grave concern that we are facing an acute shortage of these which is either due to people hoarding and panic buying or because the black marketeers are seeing it as a good opportunity to make a fast buck and taking it off the shelf to sell it at very high prices. This situation considerably, creates a lot of complications for the common man and especially the poor who do not have access to this basic facility of prevention against the dreaded virus. This is when social workers and selfless people like Dr Gupta rise to the occasion and take on the mission of helping the poor and the needy in Bhopal by procuring and distributing free 5000 plus masks and sanitizers to them.

Dr Abhineet Gupta Distributing Free Masks In COVID-19 Pandemic

Dr, Abhineet Gupta is a well-known name in Bhopal famous for his social initiatives and his love for the poor. The poor recount how on several occasions in the past he has helped them by distributing free food, water, clothes and sweets. He is also remembered for lending his whole hearted support in the fight for justice in the brutal Nirbhaya gang rape case in Delhi by going bald as a mark of protest. For Dr. Gupta supporting the poor and upholding social causes is very close to his heart and he is committed to this mission, surging ahead relentlessly drawing on his innate qualities of compassion, inner resolve, dedication and courage to light up the path in difficult times like today !