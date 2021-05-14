Dr Sachin Bhardwaj is not just a multi talented personality, he is a sensational figure for the society who has contributed to the lesser fortunate people, extending his support in not just form of medical aid but also in the form of personal care. Before mentioning his achievements in the field so far, let us first discuss his background so that we could get to know Dr Sachin Bhardwaj better.

Dr Sachin Bhardwaj has always aspired to be the best version of himself, completing a bachelor's degree of dental surgery and then having a Masters in hospital administration apart from the post graduate degree in healthcare and hospital management. He has currently served in more than three hospitals which are closely connected with the ministry of defence. As a profession he is a dental surgeon, but by nature he is an artist who is also known for his singing mostly, and then his acting and mimicry. Since becoming an artist is a very wide field, he has also done a bit of directing on the side to get a hang of the creative work.

Owing to his outstanding work, he has been awarded by a number of people which has been listed below:

The army general and brigade are awarded Sachin Bhardwaj for his immense support in treating and helping along veterans

Awarded by the CM ch Bhupender Singh Hooda

Appreciated by the Rajya Sabha sansad general D.P. Vats

Appreciated by SDM and Deputy Labour Commissioner along with a number of officers.

Dr Sachin Bhardwaj is a great social worker, contributing to social camps so that the less fortunate people can even remain healthy although they do not have the right means or resources to do so. His popular projects have been very influential indeed, since giving off free medicines in slum areas benefited people from the lower sections of the society.

It is very prestigious for him to be working along with different army officers and being awarded by them, more than prestigious, he considers himself fortunate to have the luck to serve them.

His popular songs must be mentioned, especially the one where he talks against drug addiction and gives out a positive message to the younger people and the younger generation. Bhole Shankar is a song by Sachin Bhardwaj that gives out positive vibes. According to him, if you consider lordship as your Supreme, he will surely bless the individual with all that’s divine in this world.

Besides making innovative and unique songs, he has also created an almost unique addition to the world records by bringing out his two powerful songs- Haryana ki Sherni and Haryana Ka Sher.

Haryana Ki Sherni featuring superstar Geeta Phoghat, Sangita Phoghat ( leads from Dangal movie) sakshi malik, Arjun awarded boxer Kavita Chahal, world champion wrestling Anita Sheoran, Suman Kundu, Nirmal Boora, Sweety Boora, Kavita Goyat.

Haryana Ka Sher featured a number of popular and well established artists- Yogeshwar Dutt, Mr world 2014, Mr world 2017, Mr India Ramniwas Malik, and with Mr Delhi Yudhveer Dagar. Not just these people, a number of other international players as well as sports athletes are also present in these music videos, such a video has not been created in the history of Indian song making with so many popular artists and players.