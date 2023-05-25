13 Reasons Why hottie Brandon Flynn has taken over the internet once again. To promote the new Calvin Klein Pride campaign for 2023, Brandon Flynn is getting nude and fans are loving it. The 29-year-old 13 Reasons Why actor co-stars in the "This Is Love" collection's advertising campaign with Amandla Stenberg is a heartthrob. The "collective euphoria at the heart of the LGBTQIA+ community" is celebrated by the Let It Out campaign, which "embodies the energy, the joy, and the freedom of being your most authentic self." BLACKPINK's Jennie Strips Down to Calvin Klein Lingerie, Shares Photos and Video From Her Racy Photoshoot!

Brandon Flynn will be the face of Calvin Klein's Pride 2023 advertising campaign, showcasing his toned physique. The video, appropriately named "Let It Out," shows Flynn removing his pants to reveal "This Is Love"-themed boxers and briefs from the brand with a Pride motif. Flynn, 29, saunters through various stages of undress as he models more of the collection in a seductive video clip set to Underworld's classic 1996 single "Born Slippy (Nuxx)," sending hearts racing faster than the song's beat.

The brand notes: “As part of this year’s collection, two limited-edition t-shirts were designed in support of ILGA World and Transgender Law Center. Featuring the phrases ‘Empower Each Other’ and ‘Show Up For Trans Youth,’ the tees reflect our proud support of these organizations in their efforts toward LGBTQIA+ advocacy, equity and safety.”

Flynn is joined in the campaign by nonbinary star Amandla Stenberg. The collection includes over 99 pieces, including jocks, thongs, crop tops, mesh shirts, and two t-shirts with the messages "Empower Each Other" and "Show Up for Trans Youth."

For four seasons, Flynn gained notoriety as the bisexual Justin Foley on the Netflix teen drama 13 Reasons Why. Even while the show has been dogged by controversy since the beginning, the death of Flynn's character in the 2020 season finale sparked even more concern because Justin had only recently contracted HIV and died unexpectedly from AIDS complications. The plot was criticised for being grossly reckless in light of the development of HIV medications and the fact that it typically takes a person with untreated HIV ten years to develop AIDS.

BRANDON FLYNN POSES IN UNDERWEAR FOR CALVIN KLEIN’S 2023 PRIDE CAMPAIGN (View Pics):

Videos of Brandon Flynn From The Campaign

Flynn publicly came out as gay in 2018 and had a brief, fleeting affair with Sam Smith. He was also said to have dated Robert, an actor from the television shows Game of Thrones and Eternals actor Robert Madden, but neither man ever discussed their relationship in the media.

