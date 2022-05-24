Ananya Panday is yet to rule Bollywood but she's already winning hearts in the fashion circle. The Student of the Year 2 actress is a Gen Z icon already and her style preferences are in sync with that. With co-ord sets and mini dresses, Panday strikes a chord with all the young girls out there and compels them to take some fashion notes from her. Her outfit choices are bookmark worthy and perfect for your date nights. On days when you have your romantic dinner dates planned but have nothing right to wear, you can always seek inspiration from the pretty actress and indulge in a shopping spree. Charmme Kaur Captures ‘Liger Couple’ Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday Conversing At Apoorva Mehta’s 50th Birthday Bash (View Pics And Video).

We personally find her wardrobe extremely delightful. With all the bright colours, cool and on-trend designs and her charming self, it's a lethal combination to beat. From going all peppy to subtle chic, Ananya keeps diversifying her wardrobe with styles that are easy to imitate. She usually keeps it casual but fashionable and very rarely does she take an uber-glamorous approach. With the weekend barely a couple of days away, we suggest you start planning a date night and also the outfit that you'll like to buy from Ananya Panday's evergreen wardrobe. Gehraiyaan Promotions: Ananya Panday Brings in Some Early Valentine's Day Vibes With Her Red Hot Mini Dress.

How About a Hot LBD?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Or a Cool Co-ord Set?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

A Hot Slip Dress is Also a Good Idea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

A Blingy Mini Dress Looks Tempting Too

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

A Printed Shirt with a Matching Skirt Sounds Like a Good Idea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

So, which outfit was your favourite? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2022 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).