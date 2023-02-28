While Chitrangda Singh is not often seen in Bollywood these days, thanks to social media, we are quite updated about her personal life. We ardently follow her on Instagram and we must say, Chitrangda has upped her style quotient and how! From playing it safe to going bold and sexy, the transition in her wardrobe has been terrific and it's pretty evident. Even those who don't really follow fashion would realise that she has started taking risks... finally. Chitrangda Singh Birthday: Stunning Saree Looks of the 'Bob Biswas' Actress!

One look at Chitrangda's recent uploads and you are convinced that she has decided to go all in. With dangerous thigh-high slits and deep plunging necklines, Singh has become more sensuous when it comes to her outfit choices and we are all hearts for it. In fact, her recent avatar has taken us by surprise and we mean it in a good way of course. We are drooling over her recent appearances and we personally believe that this shift of hers deserves a special mention. So here we are. Chitrangda Singh Bags Rights of Movie Based on Youngest Param Vir Chakra Awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav.

Today we'll be discussing her recent sensuous avatars that stunned us like never before. Let's check out her hot pics.

Well, after looking at her recent pics, all we can say is that her style file went from being hot to hotter!

