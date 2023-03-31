If sarees are not really your thing and you hate them for being so fussy, worry not. We are here to help you pick its replacement instead. How about smart Anarkali suits that look equally classy and elegant? We understand the charm of saree is hard to beat but if styled right, these traditional suits look equally stunning. And to help you make the right choice, let's seek some inspiration from B-town beauty Kajol herself. Kajol's Underrated Wardrobe Deserves a Special Round of Applause - View Pics.

One look at Kajol's Instagram account and you're convinced that she likes her ethnic suits as much as she adores her sarees. From heavily embellished suits to simple cuts in amazing fabrics, Kajol probably has the best collection when it comes to traditional designs. The Gupt actress' stylist, Radhika Mehra often shares pictures of Kajol decked up in different traditional suits that instantly grab our eyeballs. And while we have our list of favourites, it's time we share it with y'all. So, without taking any more time, let's check out her best looks in ethnic suits. Fashion Face-Off: Deepika Padukone for Chhapaak or Kajol Devgan for Tanhaji Promotions? Who Pulled Off the Sequined Saree Better?

In Label Anushree

In Torani

In Ridhi Mehra

In Faabiiana

In Manish Malhotra

So, which of Kajol's suits did you like the most? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

