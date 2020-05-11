Adah Sharma Birthday Special: Signature Eccentricity and a Whimsical Nonchalance, This Sassy Girl’s Fashion Arsenal Isn’t Everyone’s Cup of Tea!

Adah Sharma Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Adah Sharma rose to fame with the 2008 horror film 1920 but garnered critical and commercial acclaim post-2014 with Telugu and Tamil films like Heart Attack (2014), Satyamurthy (2015), Subramanyam for Sale (2015), Garam (2016) Kshanam (2016), Rana Vikrama (2015), Commando 2 (2017) and Commando 3 (2019). Her on-screen exuberance is perfectly in sync with an off-screen wit and an eccentric demeanour. On the fashion front, Adah whimsically whips up a storm that's a far cry from the usually prim, proper, sartorial affairs of her contemporaries. Living up to the adages of 'Style is a matter of Instinct' and 'Be your own of Beautiful', Adah effortlessly flits from one outrageously brilliant ensemble to another. Exploring and rendering the world speechless with her varied interpretations of style as the mood demands, Adah believes in sparking off an Oh Wow to What? reactions. Unmissable aplomb topping off all her vibes, Adah's distinct fashion arsenal is unmistakably bohemian with a generous garnish of street style independence. Defying the norms fuels her fashion game that she carefully curates with her fashion stylist Juhi Ali who has only grasped this millennial thriving mantra only too well. As Adah turns a year older, 28 years to be precise, Adah's extra Adah isn't everyone's cup of tea nor coffee.

Overtly experimental, Adah prominently stands out in her style sensibilities. Hence, a heady mix of investment pieces coupled with affordable evolving and established homegrown labels find a worthy space in her closet. Here is a closer look at Adah's quirk, one ensemble at a time! Adah Sharma Trolls Ananya Panday like a Boss; Mimics the SOTY2 Actress in Her Latest TED Talk Video.

For the Mirchi Music Awards 2019, Adah brought in a whole lot of sunshine and power shoulders with a mini dress from the homegrown label, Sashe. Red pumps, a single limbu-mirchi earring, wavy black hair and pink eyelids with pink lips sealed her red carpet deal.

The promotions of Kalki saw Adah channel a springtime chicness in a floral lehenga by Peeke with jewellery from Kripa Savla. A pair of braids with red ribbons and nude glam completed her look.

A promotional round of Bypass Road saw Adah don a metallic wrap dress from Forever New, eclectic jewellery of a mang tika, neckalce, bangles and earrings by Kohar. She topped off the look with a melange of hair coloured ends in red-pink, blue and blonde, nude glam and River Island boots.

Mirchi Music Awards 2020 saw Adah in an overload of pinkness with a blazer sequin dress from Puja Pandey with black thigh-high boots from Miu Miu, wavy hair and subtle glam rounding out her red carpet vibe. Adah Sharma Flaunts ‘Purple, Pink, Orange’ Hair Colours! See Commando 3 Actress’ Pic and Video.

The Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2020 and Commando 3 success party saw Adah stun in a split personality customised couture from the label Eye Candy by Pinky and Sheshank. A black bondage leather studded choker and bracelet from Etsy, black pumps from Stuart Weitzman, one side pulled back hairdo and subtle glam allowed ample attention to her vibe.

The Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020 saw Adah flaunt her svelte frame in a white gown by Jagx. Metallic silver strappy heels by a side-swept braid, nude glam and galaxy body paint completed her outrageous vibe.

Star Screen Awards 2020 saw Adah brilliantly layer a negligee from Victoria's Secret with a longline coat from label Warp by Kuship Parmar. Thigh-high boots from Miu Miu,a ponytail and nude glam were add-ons to this one-of-a-kind ridiculously hot outfit.

An ensemble from Drobe Kart was teamed with a wristwatch from Joker & Witch worn around the neck as a choker. Red high-tops, multi-hued hair and red-winged eyes sealed this burger binging style deal.

Doing things a whole lot different with an off-shoulder white thigh-high slit dress from Shein, Adah added on a bold antique gold necklace from Anaqa, River Island black boots, a headband and subtle glam with multi-hued hair completing the look.

A promotional stint for The Holiday saw Adah don a pink bralette from Koovs with an overlayer from Zara, pride colours inspired skirt from Aniket Satam's label, Pink Porcupines. But what elevated the vibe were the mismatched vinyl strapped heels from Intoto - a neon pink and yellow ones. One side pulled back multicoloured hair and subtle glam sealed her deal. Adah Sharma Reveals She Has Started Cooking in Lockdown, Says ‘I Don’t Really Like It but I Love to Eat’.

Taking those giant fashion leaps and all the buzz into her stride, Adah's fashion fervour is spunky and sassy, to say the least. Here's wishing the millennial a fabulous birthday and more such whimsical fashion fabulosity for the future!