Ahaana Krishna is popularly known for her works in Malayalam Cinema. Although she has done just a few films, Ahaana gained immense popularity amongst cinephiles. She is known for her roles in Njan Steve Lopez, Luca, Pathinettam Padi among others. Apart from portraying her roles brilliantly on the big screens, she is also known for her versatile sartorial choices too. Yes, the gorgeous actress, who has turned a year older today, has aced in the style department too. Ahaana Krishna Soaks Up The Maldivian Sun In A Yellow Tulle Gown (View Pics).

Ahaana Krishna has made heads turn with her ethnic style. She has never failed to amaze her fans. She has kept her look minimal yet chic. Be it any fabric, she has draped every saree with utmost grace and adorned matching jewels and kept it her look elegant and regal. On the occasion of Ahaana’s birthday, let’s take a look at her pictures in sarees in which she looked drop-dead gorgeous. Ahaana Krishna Stuns in a Blue Swimwear as She Shares Pics from Her Maldives Vacay!

All About Grace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaana Krishna (@ahaana_krishna)

Simple Yet Stunning

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaana Krishna (@ahaana_krishna)

Regal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaana Krishna (@ahaana_krishna)

Totally Slaying It

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaana Krishna (@ahaana_krishna)

Bridal Style Goals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaana Krishna (@ahaana_krishna)

Ain’t she looking totally gorgeous? One really wouldn’t be able to take their eyes off this stunner. Here’s wishing Ahaana Krishna a very happy birthday and a fabulous year ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2022 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).