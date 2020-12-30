Popular fashion designer Alexander Wang is embroiled in a sexual assault controversy as several models have accused him of inappropriate behaviour. The American designer has been accused by male, female as well as trans models for drugging them and taking their advantage. The models chose to remain anonymous and the claims were posted on Instagram page Sh*t Model Management along with another watchdog on social media Diet Prada. The post is now going viral as people from the fashion industry are shocked with this latest scandal. There has been comments from his side yet.

Alexander Wang has an extensive celebrity clientele In a post that is going viral on Instagram, it says, "Alexander Wang is an alleged sexual predator, many male models and trans models have come out and spoken about the alleged sexual abuse that Alexander Wang has inflicted upon them. It is important to show your support to these victims by unfollowing Alexander Wang and boycotting his clothing line." Among the several anonymous accounts, model Owen Mooney stepped up to share his experience with Wang. He revealed in a TikTok video that Wang violated him. He clearly states how Wang touched him fully "up my leg, in my crotch" back in 2017 in a club. It is only three years later, these allegations are out following many anonymous revelations. Yo or Hell No! Kendall Jenner in Rosetta Getty and Alexander Wang for Sisters Night with Kylie Jenner.

Check Posts About Accusations Against Alexander Wang:

The watchdog has also called out to his close friends for not speaking up. Meanwhile, a Fashion Advocacy Group has stood in support of the models who raised their voice against Wang. Alexandar Wang's clothes have been modelled by Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and even Deepika Padukone.

