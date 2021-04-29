Anya Taylor-Joy is dubbed as the 'Queen of the Screen' by Elle USA in their latest edition. The 25-year-old who took the world of entertainment by storm with her critically acclaimed series, The Queen's Gambit, turns the cover girl for Elle USA's Rising Stars issue. Anya, who has also been hailed as a fashion powerhouse courtesy of her recent string of memorable fashion outings, cuts a powerful picture on the covers of the glossy mag.

Elle shared a couple of cover photos of the gorgeous Emma actress on its social media handle. Styled by Alex White, who also happens to be the fashion director at Elle USA, Anya is no less than a vision. 5 Powerful Dialogues by Her Queen Gambit’s Character Beth Harmon.

She is wearing a seersucker checked jacket from the Salvatore Ferragamo SS21 collection. This figure-hugging, high-neck collared ensemble with long sleeves is priced at USD 2300 (approx. INR 1,70,514.64). Anya is wearing rings worth USD 990 (approx. INR 73,395.43) from Tiffany & Co.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Salvatore Ferragamo, Tiffany & Co.

Hairstylist Gregory Russell gives Anya a flattering middle partition hairstyle, while makeup artist Georgie Eisdell gives the star a classic kohl-eyes with defined winged eyeliner. With statement eyes, she compliments Anya's day look with pigmented nude lips. Another noticeable part of the American-Argentine-British actress' look is her well-manicured painted with black nail polish. The Queen’s Gambit: Anya Taylor-Joy Feels the Netflix Show Has Changed Her Life Forever.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior, Tiffany & Co.

In the second mag cover, Anya goes for a quirkier pose. She is holding a yellow flower between her lips and has her hands crossed behind her back. As for her outfit, Anya Taylor-Joy is wearing a three-quarter-sleeve jacket that showcases the lime and white Check'N'Dior Pop motif. It is crafted in wool twill, and the design has a double-breasted fitted cut that accentuates the waist and is further enhanced by the flap pocket and notched lapels. The jacket is worth USD 4,200 (approx. INR 3,11,199.21). The actress is wearing a white collared shirt beneath it. She is also wearing hoop earrings, again from Tiffany & Co. The hair and makeup (HMU) are the same as that of the first cover picture.

Watch Video of Anya Taylor-Joy From Elle Photoshoot:

There are numerous other stills shared by the magazine from this elegant photoshoot. LA photographer, Zoey Grossman who is the person behind the lens too, expressed her joy shooting one of her favourite actors. In her Instagram post, Zoey has this to say about Anya: "TRULY one of the nicest people I've ever worked with—she made me feel seen as much as I saw her back through my lens, which is rare."

