Mubarakan actress, Athiya Shetty, celebrates her birthday on November 5. Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty's darling daughter was always a fashion force to reckon with. While the star kid is still working on establishing her base in Bollywood, we are aware of her potential and would like to see more of her on the silver screen. On days when the Shetty girl isn't on her film sets, she's either shooting for her photoshoots or simply posing in her chic attires that make you fall for her. Athiya Shetty Sports Boyfriend KL Rahul’s Hoodie in New Photoshoot, the Cricketer Reacts (View Pic).

Recently, there were rumours of Athiya tying the knot with her beau, KL Rahul in December 2022. And while we discussed what a pretty bride she'd make, today let's elaborate on her simple yet chic wardrobe that's hard to beat. From her cutesy dresses to formal but bright pantsuits, Shetty has always been a fashion lover and she knows how to ace these different designs. With her tall and lean frame, Athiya manages to nail the most tricky design and leave us wanting for more. We love her red carpet appearances but we are also a big fan of her holiday wardrobe that's subtle and easy on your eyes. To elaborate further on her modish choices, we'll let some of her pictures do all the talking. You can have a quick look at them below. Athiya Shetty Reacts on Her Wedding Rumours With Beau KL Rahul, Says ‘I Hope I’m Invited’.

In Rishi & Vibhuti

Red Hot Look!

Simply Posing

The Dress Looks Cute

Loving Her Co-ord Set!

Such a Stunner

Less Drama More Fun

Happy Birthday, Athiya Shetty!

