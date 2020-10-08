Bella Thorne celebrates her birthday today and it's time we start singing her praises. Not for being a birthday girl of course, but for her amazing red carpet appearances. Her choices are a beautiful amalgamation of everything that's bold and charming. They are striking, yes, but they are equally impressive and not everyone's cup of tea. She's feisty and her choices reflect that. They are in sync with her fierce persona and we adore the way she carries herself with so much chutzpah. Pornhub Director Bella Thorne Teases Bridal Theme for OnlyFans! Here's the Sneak Peek of What's Coming next her XXX Page After Major Controversies with Sex Workers.

Bella's red carpet offerings are unique. While being bold is the quintessential element in that, she ensures that they aren't sexy for the heck of it. The designs though atypical are trendy, chic and modish and that's more like a prerequisite for her stylist. She loves adding an additional dose of oomph to her already sexy outfits and we are glad for the final outcome is always so overwhelming. She's an epitome of boldness and her one too many outings justify her obsession for the same. As the American actress gets ready to cut her birthday cake, let's pick and name some of her most stunning red carpet appearances. Priyanka Chopra and Bella Thorne Fashion Face-Off! Who Wore the Metallic Studded Gown Better? Vote Now.

All Things Sexy!

Bella Thorne (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sheer Beauty

Bella Thorne (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot and Happening!

Bella Thorne (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Crazy but Beautiful

Bella Thorne (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red HOT

Bella Thorne (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Loving This So Much!

Bella Thorne (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Carving an Impression and How

Bella Thorne (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bella Thorne's bold and sexy outings have always been jaw-dropping. She does believe in setting red carpet on fire, one outfit at a time. While her name is usually associated with anything that's sensuous, we'd like to tag her as someone who's charming all day, every day. We hope she has a blast on her special day and an eventful year ahead.

Happy Birthday, Bella Thorne!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2020 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).